Where to watch today's New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets NBA Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The New York Knicks (5-3) return to Madison Square Garden on Sunday looking to stretch their winning streak to four, as they welcome a struggling Brooklyn Nets (1-8) side searching for answers.

It's been a rocky opening for Brooklyn, who have managed just one victory across their first nine outings. That lone bright spot, an upset on the road against Indiana, was quickly overshadowed by a deflating 125-107 home loss to Detroit in NBA Cup Group C play. The Nets look disjointed, short on confidence, and still trying to figure out who they are.

On the other hand, the Knicks are starting to look like the team many believed could finally break through and make another deep postseason run. After a sluggish 2-3 start, New York has flipped the script with three convincing wins on the bounce. Their latest statement came under the MSG lights on Wednesday, dismantling Minnesota 137-114 and reminding everyone why last season’s playoff push was no fluke.

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets: Date and tip-off time

The Knicks will face off against the Nets in an exciting NBA game on Sunday, November 9, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET or 3:00 pm PT at the Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Date Sunday, November 9, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET or 3:00 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York City, New York

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets team news & key performers

New York Knicks team news

OG Anunoby powered the Knicks with 25 points in their latest win, while Jalen Brunson delivered another all-around clinic: 23 points, 10 assists, and seven boards. Josh Brown poured in 18 more as New York improved to 5-0 at home, Madison Square Garden is starting to feel like a fortress again.

The Knicks, now shifting into gear as the calendar heads toward mid-season, are quietly shaping into a contender's silhouette. They sit 13th in scoring league-wide, but the efficiency numbers tell a stronger story: 3rd in offensive efficiency and 11th from deep. The field goal percentage could be cleaner (19th), but the shot quality and structure are there. Defensively, New York holds opponents to the seventh-fewest points in the league, even if the underlying shot defense needs tightening, especially around the arc, where they rank dead last in opponent three-point percentage.

Brooklyn Nets team news

The Nets, already shorthanded without Cam Thomas, struggled to find rhythm in their latest setback, shooting just 42% from the field. Michael Porter Jr. tried to keep the offense afloat with 28 points, while Noah Clowney chipped in 19, but it wasn't nearly enough as Brooklyn slipped to 0-2 in NBA Cup group play.

Let’s call it what it is: Brooklyn is deep into a rebuild, and this season looks destined to end with lottery night circled in bold red marker. Losing Thomas, their most dynamic shot-maker, for at least a month due to a hamstring injury only adds fuel to the fire. The Nets enter this matchup near the basement of nearly every meaningful offensive metric: 27th in scoring, 25th in offensive efficiency, 25th in field goal percentage, and 23rd from beyond the arc.

And the defensive end is somehow even grimmer, 29th in points allowed, dead last in defensive efficiency and opponent field goal percentage, and second-worst guarding the three.

Oddly enough, the lone strength here is on the glass: Brooklyn ranks fifth in rebounding. Small consolation when everything else is burning.

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets Head-to-Head record

Date (US) Competition Home Team Away Team Score 07/16/25 LVSL New York Knicks Brooklyn Nets 97–93 04/13/25 NBA Brooklyn Nets New York Knicks 105–113 01/22/25 NBA Brooklyn Nets New York Knicks 95–99 11/18/24 NBA New York Knicks Brooklyn Nets 114–104 11/16/24 NBA New York Knicks Brooklyn Nets 124–122

