Knee injury confirmed for USWNT star Mallory Swanson three months out from 2023 Women’s World Cup

Mallory Swanson was forced from the field on a stretcher when the USWNT faced Ireland, with it confirmed that she has suffered a torn patella tendon.

Forced off against Ireland

Thompson added to squad

Countdown on to major tournament

WHAT HAPPENED? The Chicago Red Stars forward was left in agony after planting her leg awkwardly under a challenge against the Irish, leading to her being carried from the pitch. Swanson has been a prolific option for the United States of late, but her presence at the 2023 World Cup finals is now in doubt.

WHAT THEY SAID: The USWNT has confirmed the extent of Swanson’s injury, while announcing her replacement in the current squad, saying: “Forward Alyssa Thompson will replace Mallory Swanson on the USWNT training camp roster ahead of Tuesday's friendly in St. Louis.

“Swanson tore the patella tendon in her left knee in yesterday's match against Ireland. We're with you all the way, Mal.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Swanson recently netted seven times at the SheBelieves Cup and was expected to be a key figure for the USWNT at the World Cup finals later this year as they seek to defend their global crown.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The 2023 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, is due to get underway on July 20 – with the United States in Group E alongside Vietnam, Portugal and the Netherlands.