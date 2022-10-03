Could Klopp quit? Liverpool boss makes 'silly' future admission after slow start to 2022-23 campaign

Jurgen Klopp admits he would be “silly” not to walk out on Liverpool if he ever doubted his ability to lead the club forward.

Arrived at Anfield in October 2015

Closing in on 400 games as boss

Has a contract through to 2026

WHAT HAPPENED? The German tactician has enjoyed seven memorable years at Anfield, with Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and Club World Cup crowns captured along the way. He has extended his contract on Merseyside through to 2026, but a slow start to the current campaign has led to questions over whether a glittering era in the Reds’ recent history is coming to a close.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp has told Sky Deutschland: “I always knew that I would like to stay here. I‘m still at the right place here, 100%. And if not, then you have to end it. It would be silly not to. But everybody involved doesn’t see things like that.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Klopp penned his latest deal with Liverpool back in April, with a further two years added to the end of his previous agreement with the Premier League heavyweights.

WHAT NEXT FOR KLOPP? The expectation is that the Liverpool manager will get his side firing on all cylinders again, but precious points are regularly being dropped in domestic and continental competition on a regular basis this season.