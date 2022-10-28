Klopp insists Liverpool have no plans to end injury-hit Arthur's loan early

Arthur Melo's injury-hit loan spell at Liverpool will not be brought to a premature end in January, Jurgen Klopp has insisted.

Signed on loan on deadline day

Has only played 12 minutes for first team

Injured until 2023

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool may have thought they were best cutting their losses when they learned that Arthur's most recent injury was a particularly serious one. Although, Klopp still believes the Brazilian midfielder will have a role to play despite the fact that he won't feature for the first team until 2023.

WHAT HE SAID: When asked about the severity of the injury, the Reds boss said: "A serious injury. He's here. It's a long-term injury and when he's back, we'll think about it again. But at the moment, it's too far away. No [we won't end his loan in January]."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Klopp will feel that every midfielder he signs is cursed after Arthur picked up his injury just weeks after he was brought to the club to help solve an ongoing injury crisis. Luckily, the German expects to have Thiago Alcantara back for Saturday's visit of Leeds to Anfield. The game comes too soon for Naby Keita.

WHAT NEXT FOR KLOPP? With Thiago back in the squad for the Leeds clash, there will be an even greater sense of expectancy for a victory. In the Spaniard's absence last time out, the Reds were beaten by bottom club Nottingham Forest so it's essential that they are able to get back to winning ways.