'We cannot play monopoly!' - Klopp unsure of further Liverpool signings after £44m Gakpo capture

Jurgen Klopp has hinted that Cody Gakpo could be Liverpool's last signing of the transfer window, despite links with a host of midfielders.

WHAT HAPPENED? Gakpo finalised his switch from PSV Eindhoven on Sunday, in a deal that could cost the Reds £44million ($52m), and after seeing the forward appear in the stands to watch his new side's 2-1 win over Leicester, Klopp was asked about the prospect of further January additions at Anfield.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Liverpool boss told reporters: "I am now seven years and a few months here and every transfer window is pretty much the same, we talk about these things as though money wouldn’t play a role. Like who cares? It is never like this that you could just spend money. I don’t want to disappoint anybody but we signed an outstanding player like Cody Gakpo and the next thing you can read is, ‘who next?’ It is like we didn’t have a team, honestly! We cannot play like monopoly. We never did and I don’t understand it. Of course we cannot just spend and never could, surprisingly. We always sorted our situations and it is a big part of my philosophy, really working full of faith and trust with the players we have and not constantly questioning them by telling them we need another player for that position or that position.

"With Cody it is obvious not only because we have that void now, the quality he has, the timing is perfect and if we wait until the summer he will be more expensive or someone else would have picked him, there is a lot of potential it makes absolute sense and the games we will have in the next years the games will not get less we will have more games and all these kinds of things. It is clear that you need real quality in all positions and probably two teams on the same level that you can rotate and that is what we try to prepare obviously. That is somebody is now surprised when I say we will not now start splashing the cash - that should be really clear.

"Again, if there is something we can do - and that means the right player and financial situation - we will do it, and if not, then not."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gakpo's signing should certainly add firepower, but Liverpool's need for midfield reinforcements is clear. They are desperate to land Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, but know that any deal will only happen in the summer. Club sources, meanwhile, have dismissed reports of a move for Benfica's Enzo Fernandez, while the likes of Moises Caicedo (Brighton), Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina) and Declan Rice (West Ham) have also been linked with the Reds.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds take on Brentford in the Premier League on Monday (5.30pm GMT), before facing Wolves at Anfield in the FA Cup third round on Saturday (7.45pm GMT).