‘Mo is absolutely exceptional’ - Klopp lauds record-breaking Salah as key position change pays off against Rangers

Jurgen Klopp has been singing the praises of “exceptional” Mohamed Salah following the Liverpool forward’s record-breaking hat-trick against Rangers.

Egyptian forward started on the bench

Netted a treble in just over six minutes

Has made history in European football

WHAT HAPPENED? The Egypt international started the European tie at Ibrox on the bench, as he was rested in what has been a slow start to the 2022-23 campaign by his remarkably high standards, but he made an historic contribution after being introduced in the second half. Salah, who was positioned more on the inside of the attack than usual, registered the fastest hat-trick the Champions League has ever seen, at six minutes and 12 seconds, with those efforts helping Liverpool to a crushing 7-1 win in a game that saw them concede the first goal once again.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp told reporters afterwards when asked what Salah’s history-making exploits could do for his confidence: “Everything. You could see the reaction. I couldn’t see Mo celebrating because he was always running in the corner but you could see with Darwin (Nunez) that it meant the world to him. The relief is big. All the effort is paying off.

“We all know when it is running for Mo he is exceptional, absolutely exceptional. Obviously it was a different position for him, coming on. I hope for him everything works for him from now on, like I hope it does for us!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool’s victory over Rangers means that they now need just a point from a trip to Ajax on October 26 in order to book their place in the last-16, with Klopp’s men hoping to go one better than last season’s final defeat to Real Madrid.

DID YOU KNOW? With 38 goals in the Champions League proper, Salah has now scored more times in Europe’s premier club competition for a single English team than any other player.

WHAT NEXT FOR SALAH? The big games keep on coming for Liverpool, with a home date against Premier League title holders Manchester City coming up on Sunday.