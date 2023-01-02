Simmering Klopp accuses Brentford of 'stretching the rules' in damaging Liverpool defeat

Jurgen Klopp has accused Brentford of 'stretching the rules' at set-pieces in the wake of Liverpool's 3-1 loss in Monday's Premier League clash.

WHAT HAPPENED? Brentford took the lead in the first half through an Ibrahima Konate own goal after a corner kick, while Yoane Wissa had two goals - both from corners - disallowed before he eventually doubled their lead before half-time. Klopp feels that Brentford cause 'chaos' in the box around corners and make a lot of fouls that go unnoticed by the officials.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Brentford create chaos with set-pieces. When I say they stretch the rules, they do, in offensive set-pieces. Don’t get me wrong, it’s smart, but they do," he said in a press conference after the game. "If you could single out all the situations you would find five fouls but because it’s so chaotic no one sees it in the end. So that’s what they do and it’s really good."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Klopp also claimed that Brentford's third goal should have been disallowed after Konate went down in the build-up, allowing Bryan Mbeumo to run through and finish. The loss leaves Liverpool sixth in the Premier League and four points behind Manchester United in fourth.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Klopp's men are in action again on January 7 when they take on a Wolves team currently second bottom of the table in the FA Cup.