Kimmich hopes Nagelsmann will stay at Bayern Munich long term and warns 'I haven't reached my potential yet'

The RB Leipzig boss will replace Hansi Flick this summer at the Bundesliga side, in a move the midfielder hopes will end the managerial merry-go-round

Joshua Kimmich hopes new Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann proves to be a more permanent fixture than his predecessors at Allianz Arena, and says that he is yet to reach his potential with the club.

RB Leipzig boss Nagelsmann will take charge of the Bundesliga champions later this summer as Hansi Flick's successor, with the latter succeeding Germany boss Joachim Low as the head coach of the national team.

Ngaelsmann will become the fifth permanent boss at Bayern since 2016, but Kimmich is keen for the incoming 33-year-old to stay well into the future so he can further his own development under a single guiding hand.

What has been said?

"I think that I can already take a few more steps in my development," the 26-year-old told Goal while on duty with Low's Germany ahead of Euro 2020.

"I'm looking forward to the new coach at Bayern, of course, because you learn something new again - although I had a lot of coaches in my six years at FC Bayern and that shouldn't actually be the goal of Bayern.

"With the new coach's contract signing, I hope that it will be a bit more long-term and that I can take further steps in my development. I haven't reached my potential yet. A lot is still possible."

Kimmich: Euros favourites up in the air

The midfielder admitted that while it was not easy to look beyond World Cup holders France - who Germany face in Group F - or Russia 2018 semi-finalists Begium and England, Euro 2020 remains up for grabs, with Low's men hoping to be in the mix.

"I think we all agree that we have the potential to play for the title," he added. "In recent years we have not always been able to bring this potential to bear.

"At the end of the day, potential alone is just theory. We had a lot of potential in 2018 as well. In the end it is important that we as a team have to move even closer together and then a lot is possible. I am quite positive."

The bigger picture

Germany face Latvia in their final warm-up game on Monday, following a 1-1 draw with Denmark in their other pre-tournament encounter last week.

They then face an eight-day wait before they kick off their Euro 2020 campaign against Didier Deschamps' Bleus.

Tests against incumbent European Championship holders Portugal and Hungary await, as Low's side look to make amends for a group stage exit at Russia 2018 where they were reigning world champions.

