Kim Kardashian reveals how sons Saint & Psalm reacted to meeting Lionel Messi & getting signed shirt from Inter Miami debutant

Kim Kardashian claims meeting Lionel Messi and getting a signed Inter Miami shirt gave her sons Saint and Psalm the “best day of their entire lives”.

Argentine in action for new club

Scored stoppage-time winner

A-list stars in attendance

WHAT HAPPENED? The American socialite was among those in attendance as Argentine icon Messi made his debut for Inter Miami in a Leagues Cup clash with Cruz Azul. They saw the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner score a 94th-minute free-kick to seal a 2-1 win for his new club, with A-list stars out in force to catch a glimpse of the all-time great as he opens a new adventure in the United States. Kardashian, who has previously paid visits to Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, took her sons along with her to DRV PNK Stadium and was able to sort a photo opportunity for them with the star of the show – while also landing a signed shirt.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kardashian posted a video on Instagram of her sons meeting Messi that was tagged “best day of their lives”, while also revealing that they hung out with Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham. Kardashian said of why she is happy to keep dragging herself to high-profile games: “My son. He is obsessed with soccer and I will do anything for my babies so I travel the world. We do soccer trips and it's not stopping. All summer we will go to different exhibition games.”

WHAT NEXT? Kardashian has previously been accused of “cursing” the teams that she turns up to support – with Roma also getting a taste of that after she was spotted wearing a retro jersey of the Serie A outfit – but nothing was going to stop Messi enjoying the perfect start to his spell with MLS employers.