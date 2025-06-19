'Kick in the teeth' - Manchester United criticised after Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS raise Old Trafford ticket prices despite finishing 15th in the Premier League

Manchester United stand accused of delivering another “kick in the teeth” to their loyal fan base after announcing more ticket price increases.

The Red Devils alienated many during the 2024-25 campaign when it was revealed that entrance passes would be made available at a flat rate of £66. Club CEO Omar Barrada recently conceded, on the back of that mid-season decision being reversed, that said call was “not good”.

That has not, however, stopped Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the INEOS co-ownership team at Old Trafford from implementing another hike for 2025-26. Some tickets for Red Devils home games next season will cost £97 - with approximately 20,000 available for each game.

That price does sit in the highest of four levels, with the category of game determining how much tickets cost, but fans will have to dig deep in order to catch meetings with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

United said changes are being implemented after consultation with fans, but the Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) has strongly refuted that claim. They said in a passionate statement: “After how last season went, we might have hoped the club would reconsider their plans for this new ticketing model which will see eye-watering price increases for supporters who buy tickets on a match-by-match basis.

“This really is a fresh kick in the teeth for Manchester United fans.

“When the club said they were introducing this new model, we urged them to keep the majority of matches at current levels and only apply the highest price category for a small number of the biggest games and reduce prices for lower demand games.

“Once again, they have failed to consult any of the fans' representative bodies on the details of the decision and once again they're making choices against the interests of fans and, we believe, the club as a whole.

“What Manchester United needs next season is a united fanbase and club, with the team on the pitch supported by loyal and vocal fans roaring it back after the disaster that was last year.

“This match categorisation model will do enormous harm and undermine the atmosphere in the ground in a season when the team will need it more than ever.”

United ended the 2024-25 campaign sat 15th in the table - their worst Premier League finish. They also suffered defeat to Spurs in the Europa League final and will be without continental competition in 2025-26 as INEOS and manager Ruben Amorim attempt to convince big-money signings to make summer moves to Manchester.