Keller resigns as German FA president after Nazi comments

The 64-year-old announced his intention to step down from the post last week, and has now made his decision official

Fritz Keller has resigned as president of the German Football Association (DFB) following controversial comments.

Keller has been president of the DFB for the last two years, having been elected unopposed in September 2019.

However, the 64-year-old has stepped down from his post on Monday amid an intense public backlash after directing offensive remarks towards vice president Rainer Koch in April.

What happened?

Keller compared Koch to infamous Nazi judge Roland Freisler during a board meeting, with a secret ballot subsequently held which saw the country's football chiefs declare a vote of no confidence in his leadership.

After a hearing at the DFB Sports Court last week Keller announced his intention to resign, and has now released an official statement confirming the decision.

What's been said?

"As announced, I am making my position as President available for a profound and necessary new beginning in the spirit of the German Football Association," the statement on the DFB website reads.

"I am personally taking responsibility for my comments in the meeting on April 23, 2021, the sad low point of the leadership situation of the DFB.

"My misconduct occurred in an environment that was shameful for the DFB, but my resignation will not solve the problems within the DFB and football.

"I would like to thank everyone who has placed their trust in me and supported me, from the amateur game as well as from the professional camp and all other interest groups."

Have any other changes been made?

Keller's announcement comes after the departure of general secretary Friedrich Curtius, whom he had reportedly had a fractured relationship with throughout this term.

Article continues below

Koch and fellow vice president Peter Peters will now serve as interim presidents to 2022, but the former has insisted that he will not run for re-election beyond that.

Elsewhere, Joachim Low is set to step down as Germany's national team coach following this summer's European Championships - a tournament which the country will host in 2024.

Further reading