Goal and gone! Karim Benzema forced off by injury right after giving Real Madrid the lead against Liverpool, putting El Clasico status in doubt

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema was forced off the pitch due to injury right after he scored against Liverpool on Wednesday.

Goal gave Madrid 1-0 lead (6-2 agg)

Collided with Van Dijk as he scored

Exited in obvious discomfort

WHAT HAPPENED? With El Clasico looming this weekend, Benzema sustained an apparent leg injury late in the second leg of Real Madrid's last-16 clash with Liverpool. He collided with Virgil van Dijk as he slotted into an empty net and almost immediately began to grimace.

However, he sat on the bench rather than going straight down the tunnel after his substitution in a positive sign for Carlo Ancelotti.

More to come...