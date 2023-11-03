More misery for Karim Benzema and Al-Ittihad! Saudi Pro League champions’ winless run stretches to five games with Al-Shabab defeat as they drift further behind leaders Al-Hilal

Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad 1-0 suffered another blow to their Saudi Pro League title defence as they went 1-0 down to Al-Shabab on Friday.

Al-Ittihad lose 1-0 to Al-Shabab

Five games without a win

Sit 11 points behind league leaders

WHAT HAPPENED? Al-Ittihad let up an early goal by Carlos Junior even though they had possession of the ball for the lion's share of the first half. As the clock ran down, Yannick Carrasco was given a penalty by the referee, giving Al-Shabab a chance to increase their lead. After a VAR review, the decision was overturned. Even though Al-Ittihad performed better in the second half, they were unable to tie the score. Near the end, Romarinho appeared to have found the net, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As a result, Al-Ittihad's winless run now stands at five games. With 21 points from 12 games, the defending champions now sit 11 points behind league leaders Al-Hilal, who won on Friday.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Al-Ittihad and Benzema will be in action on Monday, November 6 when they take on Iraqi side Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya in the AFC Champions League.