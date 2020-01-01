‘Kane & Son shining but Hojbjerg has been a revelation’ – Hoddle sees Spurs as title challengers

The former Tottenham player and coach has been impressed by Jose Mourinho’s side this season and believes long-awaited silverware can be claimed

Harry Kane and Heung-min Son have been shining for Spurs, but Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been ’s “revelation” this season, says Glenn Hoddle.

Jose Mourinho appears to have pieced together a squad in north London that is capable of challenging for the Premier League title.

He has been backed in the transfer market when it comes to finding players that fit his mould.

Danish midfielder Hojbjerg ticks that box, with the 25-year-old being snapped up for £15 million ($20m) from .

That deal looks like being money well spent, with another destructive influence added to Spurs’ engine room.

Hojbjerg may not make as many headlines as exciting frontmen Kane and Son, but he has shown that he can mix graft with guile and be a key component in Mourinho’s well-oiled machine.

Hoddle admits as much, with the former Tottenham player and coach telling the Racing Post of the brightest stars in north London: “Harry Kane is playing exceedingly well, not only scoring goals but also assisting – him and Heung-Min Son have been wonderful at times.

“But the real revelation for me has been Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

“I wasn't sure when he first came but his use of the ball has been much better than I thought he was capable of, and he's a leader and that's what Jose wanted. He has been a real bonus for Tottenham Hotspur.”

Hoddle believes that Spurs, who have hit top spot in the Premier League, can sustain a challenge for domestic supremacy in 2020-21.

He expects Mourinho’s methods to play an integral role in that quest, with the Portuguese boasting a proven formula when it comes to the art of trophy collecting.

“He's definitely changed their mentality,” Hoddle said of Mourinho, who has passed his one-year anniversary in the Tottenham hot seat.

“They won't play as expansive football but as he's done with all the other clubs he's managed, it's performances that matter and tactical little tweaks that are going to get the wins.

“The mentality has been to put winning first and after that, if the performance is good as well that's a bonus.

“For Tottenham, and many teams over the years, it would be the other way round but with Jose, yes he wants them to play well and wants to play good football, but there are certain games where they come off they won't have enjoyed the game but they have won the match.

“And he's done that at every club he's managed and to be honest the record is there for everyone to see. He's won trophies everywhere he's gone.

“And you can see that building. He's got a squad that goes deep and players are buying into that mentality.”