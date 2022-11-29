Kane admits injury ‘hype’ similar to Beckham & Rooney as England captain seeks to calm fitness fears

Harry Kane admits that the “hype and noise” around his fitness is similar to that faced by David Beckham and Wayne Rooney at previous World Cups.

Three Lions skipper took knock vs Iran

Has undergone scan on foot problem

Striker cleared to play and raring to go

WHAT HAPPENED? The England captain suffered a knock to his foot in the Three Lions' opening contest at Qatar 2022 against Iran, which ultimately led to him being substituted and questions being asked of his potential involvement in further Group B fixtures with the United States and Wales. The Tottenham striker insists that he is ready and raring to go, with the concerns that once hung over Manchester United legends Beckham and Rooney – as they picked up pre-tournament metatarsal injuries – not applying to him.

WHAT THEY SAID: Kane has told BBC Sport of the focus on his physical condition: "I was an England fan before I was an England player. I know [about] when Rooney got injured, when Beckham had the injury, so I know the hype and noise that can come. I know and understand why it happens, but from our point of view, we are fully focused on ourselves to go far in the tournament."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane added on his blow to the foot and the likelihood of him seeing more minutes against Wales on Tuesday: "I feel good. I know there has been a lot of noise. In the Iran game, I could easily have played the full 90 minutes, but the manager changed it for tactical reasons. I had a precautionary scan - which is common in our sport - and it came back pretty much all clear. Good to go. Physically, I feel good and I will be ready for the game."

WHAT NEXT? England take on Wales knowing that only a heavy defeat will cost them a place in the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, with Gareth Southgate’s side intent on claiming another victory and progressing as group winners.