Kane picks north London derby strike as best of his first 150 Premier League goals

The Tottenham striker picked his curler against the Gunners in 2016 as his favourite English top-flight strike thus far

Tottenham star Harry Kane has picked his 2016 north London derby strike against Arsenal as the best of his first 150 Premier League goals.

Kane reached the 150-goal milestone with a header against West Brom in November 2020, and has since gone on to increase his tally to 164.

For the England international, his curler against the Gunners in a 2-2 draw stands out above all the rest.

What was said?

"We had just scored the equaliser," Kane recalled in an interview with the Premier League's official website. "The crowd were on their feet. The atmosphere was electric. To score that was unbelievable. One of my best goals technically and the moment was really special."

Kane also recalled his first Premier League goal, which came in April 2014 against Sunderland.

"It was my first start against Sunderland at White Hart Lane," he said. "I think it was a Monday night game. I was so excited to start and I remember Christian Eriksen cutting in from the left and whipped a nice ball in. It fell to me and I just poked it in.

"That was a huge moment for me – a dream come true to score in the Premier League."

Records in sight for Kane

Kane is seventh on the Premier League's all-time top scorers list, 11 goals behind Thierry Henry in sixth place.

The Spurs star could eventually challenge Alan Shearer at the top of that list, with the former Newcastle and Blackburn star tallying 260 goals in the Premier League.

Kane has averaged 24 Premier League goals per season over his past five full seasons. Should he keep up that pace, he would be closing in on Shearer after four more seasons.

With 34 international goals, Kane is also continuing to chase down Wayne Rooney's all-time England record of 53.

