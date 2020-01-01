Kaizer Chiefs forward Nurkovic eyes PSL Golden Boot

The Serbian is trailing by two goals on the PSL top-scorers chart

forward Samir Nurkovic says he is aiming to finish the season as the Premier Soccer League ( ) top goal-scorer.

Nurkovic has managed eight league goals so far this season, two behind joint top-scorers Frank Mhango of and ’s Bongi Ntuli.

He is also trailing ’s Namibian forward Peter Shalulile, who has scored nine.

With the Golden Boot race appearing stiffer than in recent seasons, Nurkovic appreciates the competition he is getting from rival strikers.

“Okay‚ it’s a very good competition about the goal-scorers‚” Nurkovic told Times Live.

“I’m very happy to have somebody to chase. We’ll see. I’m going to try my best and score as much as possible.

“But‚ like I said a couple of times before‚ the team comes first. If the team is winning than the individuals will also get something. But as a striker‚ of course I would like to be a top goal-scorer at the end of the season.”

Interestingly, Nurkovic’s eight league goals have come from four games, including a hat-trick against Bloemfontein last month which were his most recent goals.

The Serbian is hoping to continue finding the back of the net as returns from suspension with Chiefs taking on at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

Nurkovic missed the last Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Highlands Park after accumulating four yellow cards, but is now back for Chiefs’ quest to maintain their lead atop the PSL standings.

Article continues below

“I’m looking forward to that game against City and will be hoping score some goals‚” said Nurkovic.

“First of all you have to respect the opponent. We’ll play our game and see. They also have good players‚ so we’ll see.”

Chiefs would be looking to complete back-to-back league wins over Cape Town City whom they beat 2-1 away in August last year.