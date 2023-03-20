Like father, like son! Kai Rooney follows in the footsteps of dad Wayne by helping Man Utd to trophy glory against Man City

- Teenager in Red Devils' youth system
- Inherited family knack of scoring goals
- Has another medal for his collection
WHAT HAPPENED? The highly-rated teenager, who is the oldest son of United’s all-time leading goalscorer, played a starring role in an U13 National Cup North final victory over arch-rivals Manchester City. He was on target in a 2-0 win, which has set up a national final showdown with Arsenal, and was quick to pose for celebratory snaps afterwards.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rooney Jr is said to have broken United’s U12 goalscoring record last season when netting 56 times and providing 28 assists – in a team that saw him play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo Jr for a while - with there every chance that he will go on to follow in his father’s footsteps at senior level.
WHAT NEXT? Wayne Rooney registered 253 goals for United during his time at Old Trafford, in 559 games, with the former England captain – who often proved to be a thorn in City’s side – capturing five Premier League titles, the Champions League, FA Cup, three League Cups, the Europa League and FIFA Club World Cup over the course of 13 memorable years in Manchester.