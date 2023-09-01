Perfect for Juventus! USMNT star Timothy Weah wouldn't swap Dusan Vlahovic for Victor Osimhen

USMNT star Timothy Weah has praised new Juventus club-mate Dusan Vlahovic, saying he wouldn't trade him for Napoli's Victor Osimhen.

USMNT star praises Vlahovic

Weah Juventus' marquee summer signing

23-year-old loving life in Turin

WHAT HAPPENED? Weah joined Juve early in the transfer window and was inserted straight into the starting XI by Massimiliano Allegri. The American has shown a spark down the right flank and is evidently a fan of frontman Vlahovic.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He is [Vlahovic] among the best in the world. I see him and Chiesa extremely determined to drag us to victory. He is a huge striker, because he scores a lot and knows how to do everything else well. I really enjoy interacting with him on the pitch. I would never trade him for [Victor] Osimhen: they are two extraordinary players, but Dusan is perfect for this team."

Weah has linked up with his attacking partners on the right well but is also learning from veteran midfielder and France international Paul Pogba.

"He is an example and a true leader. It is not easy to recover from a knee injury like his: sometimes he seems to move in slow motion, so elegant."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Weah has started both Serie A matches for Juventus this season, with Allegri playing him in a right wing-back role. The 23-year-old was brought in to fill the shoes of the departing Juan Cuadrado, who previously occupied that spot in their system.

Vlahovic, meanwhile, has been the subject of interest from Chelsea all summer, but a deal never came about as the two sides could not agree on a fee.

WHAT NEXT FOR TIM WEAH? Juventus return to the pitch when they travel to Empoli on Sunday, September 3.