Juventus sack Sarri following Champions League failure

have relieved Maurizio Sarri of his position at the club following their exit at the hands of , Goal can confirm, with official confirmation expected to be released by the Bianconeri on Saturday.

The Continassa hierarchy held a meeting following the Old Lady's failure to progress to the quarter-finals of Europe's premier club competition, with Sarri's future at the club the only point on the agenda in the wake of the continental disappointment.

It was decided that the 61-year-old former and boss is no longer the man to take the club forward, with Juve's signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from making clear that their intention was to win the Champions League after several years of near-misses.

It was far from the first time Sarri's future had been called into question despite leading the club to a ninth successive Scudetto, with the former banker admitting himself that he had been struggling to impose his famous 'Sarriball' style on the squad.

Indeed, following the first leg defeat against Lyon, Sarri stated that his charges had been moving the ball too slow but that he would continue working with his players until “sooner or later this concept will get into their heads”.

