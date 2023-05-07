Juventus may be about to offer Manchester United's Mason Greenwood the chance to resurrect his career in top-flight football.

The Sun reports that the Italian giants have made contact with Greenwood's representatives about the possibility of offering the striker a long-term loan deal in Turin.

Serie A rivals Roma and AC Milan are also rumoured to be interested in bringing the former England man to Italy. However, Juventus believe that having Greenwood's former team-mate Paul Pogba in their ranks will be a decisive factor in clinching a deal.

Greenwood has not played for United for over 15 months, having been frozen out of the squad after being arrested and later charged with attempted rape, assault and coercive and controlling behaviour. Those charges were dropped in February but the player remains suspended by the club as it conducted its own internal investigation.

While that process is still ongoing, sources close to Greenwood have reported that the striker believes he will not play for the club again despite having a contract that runs until the summer of 2025.

A move to Serie A may prove a good solution for all parties, although with the player unlikely to command a transfer fee, a loan deal may prove the most likely exit route for Greenwood.