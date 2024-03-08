Juventus and INDIVISA launch limited edition ‘More Women in Football’ tote bag on International Women’s Day

INDIVISA have teamed up with Juventus to launch a limited edition tote bag on International Women’s Day.

First launched in 2022, the More Women in Football tote bag has been carried by leading female footballers and male allies and has been a best seller on INDIVISA’s online store.

And now the new, limited edition bag has been designed in Juventus' famous black and white colours and features INDIVISA's inspirational 'More Women in Football' slogan.

Juventus have joined up with Footballco’s women’s football community brand to back an initiative to promote female inclusion in the sport and support the Libellula Foundation - Juve’s EDI partner committed to preventing and combating gender violence.

Article continues below

The Libellula Foundation, through its network, operates in companies with activities dedicated to counteracting stereotypes, prejudices and harassment, promoting empowerment and an inclusive culture. It also carries out care projects to support women who have suffered violence, helping promote their reintegration into the workplace, while also helping hospital staff recognise the signs of domestic violence, even the invisible ones.

Juventus FC

To promote the partnership, leading Juventus players from both the men’s and women’s teams have been photographed with the bag, including Martina Rosucci and Adrien Rabiot.

The Juventus More Women in Football tote bag is available today exclusively on the Juventus store for €15. All revenue from the sale of the limited edition tote bag will be donated to the Libellula Foundation to support its campaign advocating against violence on women and gender discrimination.

Greta Bodino, Chief People, Culture and Sustainability Officer at Juventus, said: “Juventus wants to give continuity and substance to the measures it has taken. Through the collaboration with INDIVISA, we have the opportunity to reaffirm our support for the Libellula Foundation, with whom we share the principles of inclusivity, equality and respect.

“We have been collaborating since 2022 on major awareness-raising campaigns, and investing in structured training for our employees is a further step in creating shared awareness.”

Juventus FC

“We are very happy with the project that Juventus has decided to support,” said Debora Moretti, President of the Libellula Foundation. “Cultural change is made easier with the involvement of future generations and by giving them the chance to discover what they can dream of and what they are capable of doing, freed from gender stereotypes and prejudices.”

Head of INDIVISA, Morgan Brennan added: “We’ve seen a fantastic response to our More Women in Football bag with fans and players and we are excited to take this message to a larger audience through our partnership with Juventus.

“As well as promoting a message that’s central to INDIVISA’s brand and echoed by our fans we’re looking forward to seeing sales making a difference as Juventus will support the Libellula Foundation.”