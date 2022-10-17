Juventus all-time top scorers: Del Piero at the pinnacle, Trezeguet and Dybala feature in top 10

GOAL takes a look at Juventus' top 20 goal scorers of all-time...

Juventus are one of the most successful Italian teams in football history with 36 Scudetti and many legendary attackers have donned their famous jersey throughout the years.

Who are their leading goal scorers of all-time, though?

Alessandro Del Piero, who was at Juventus for 19 years from 1993 to 2012, is Juventus' all-time top goal scorer with 290 goals.

Not only does he hold the record for scoring most goals for the Old Lady, but he also holds the record for making the most appearances (705).

Del Piero received multiple Ballon d'Or nominations throughout his career and helped Juventus to six Serie A wins as well as the UEFA Champions League trophy in 1996. He was also a part of the Italian team that won the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

In second place lies Giampiero Boniperti, a legend of the past and highly regarded as one of Italy's greatest players ever. With 182 goals in 459 games between 1946 and 1961, Boniperti spent his entire career at Juventus and he won five Serie A titles with the Turin giants.

Roberto Bettega is Juventus' third-highest goal scorer with 179 goals in 482 games. A feared forward due to his tactical nous, physicality, and goal scoring prowess, Bettega terrorized opposition defences with his agility and skill. Juventus won seven Serie A titles while Bettega was at the club.

With 171 goals, David Trezeguet, one of the more modern heroes finds himself fourth on the list. The Frenchman appeared 320 times for Juventus, winning Serie A twice. In the 2001-02 season, his highest-scoring season ever, he netted 24 goals in Serie A as Juve won the Scudetto.

Omar Sivori, one of the greatest players of not only Juventus and his generation, but also all-time, scored 165 goals in 253 appearances for the club. Forming a formidable trident with John Charles and Boniperti, Sivori was blessed with extraordinary skill. In addition to his goal scoring ability, he was also known for his tenacity, supreme dribbling ability, acceleration, and bravery on the pitch.

Felice Borel, across two spells at the club, scored 163 goals in 308 appearances. Having served as a player-manager during his second spell in the early 1940s, Borel led Juventus to three consecutive Serie A titles (1932-33, 1933-34, 1934-35), finishing as the top scorer in the league during the first two league triumphs, scoring 29 and 31 goals respectively.

Pietro Anastasi (132 goals in 307 games) and John Hansen (124 goals in 189 games) lie in seventh and eighth place respectively.

Roberto Baggio, who joined Juventus as a 23-year-old in 1990, is arguably one of the greatest Italian players of all-time. Scoring 115 goals in 200 games, Baggio scaled great heights with Juventus, winning the Ballon d'Or in 1993 as a Juve player. He is the joint ninth-highest player in Juve history alongside Paulo Dybala.

Juventus' top 20 goal scorers of all-time

Position

Player

Goals

Matches

Years

1

Alessandro Del Piero

290

705

1993-2012

2

Giampiero Boniperti

182

459

1946-1961

3

Roberto Bettega

179

482

1970-1983

4

David Trezeguet

171

320

2000-2010

5

Omar Sivori

165

253

1957-1965

6

Felice Borel

163

308

1932-1941, 1942-1946

7

Pietro Anastasi

132

307

1968-1976

8

John Hansen

124

189

1948-1954

9

Roberto Baggio

115

200

1990-1995

=9

Paulo Dybala

115

293

2015-2022

11

Federico Munerati

114

256

1922-1933

12

John Charles

109

186

1957-1962

13

Michel Platini

104

224

1982-1987

14

Guglielmo Gabetto

102

191

1934-1941

15

Cristiano Ronaldo

101

134

2018-2021

16

Filippo Inzaghi

89

165

1997-2001

17

Raimundo Orsi

88

194

1929-1935

18

Giovanni Ferrari

78

193

1930-1942

19

Franco Causio

72

447

1967-1868, 1970-1981

20

Ermes Muccinelli

69

246

1946-1955, 1957-1959

=20

Vittorio Sentimenti

69

218

1942-1949