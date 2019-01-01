Klopp signs new five-year contract at Liverpool

The German boss has silenced speculation over his future at Anfield by penning a new deal with the club on Friday morning

Jurgen Klopp has signed a new five-year contract at which will see him remain at the club until 2024.

The 52-year-old's original deal was due to expire in 2022, but he has now pledged his long-term future to the Merseyside outfit.

Klopp expressed his delight after the announcement was made on Friday, stating: "For me personally this is a statement of intent, one which is built on my knowledge of what we as a partnership have achieved so far and what is still there for us to achieve.

“When I see the development of the club and the collaborative work that continues to take place, I feel my contribution can only grow.

“People see what happens on the pitch as a measure of our progress and although it is the best measure, it’s not the only measure. I have seen the commitment from ownership through to every aspect and function of the club you can think of.

“When the call came in autumn 2015, I felt we were perfect for each other; if anything, now I feel I underestimated that. It is only with a total belief that the collaboration remains totally complimentary on both sides that I am able to make this commitment to 2024.

“If I didn’t I would not be re-signing.

“This club is in such a good place, I couldn’t contemplate leaving.

“I must also highlight the role of our sporting director, Michael Edwards, in this journey so far. His input and collaboration has been just as important as anyone else’s in getting us into a position to compete for the game’s top titles.

“For anyone in football who aspires to compete in an environment where every element of the organisation is at its very best – from the support of the supporters to the vision of the owners – there can be no better place than this.”

More to follow...