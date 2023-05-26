'He's right!' - Jurgen Klopp defends Mohamed Salah after Liverpool star apologises to fans for Champions League failure

Jurgen Klopp defended Mohamed Salah after the Liverpool star apologised to supporters for the Reds' failure to secure Champions League qualification.

WHAT HAPPENED? Salah posted on social media on Thursday night, after Manchester United's win over Chelsea had confirmed Liverpool's place in the Europa League next season. The Egyptian said he was "totally devastated" at the way the Reds' season had panned out, and said there was "no excuse" for their failure to secure a top-four finish. "We let you and ourselves down," the 30-year-old stated.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked whether he agreed with Salah's negative tone, Klopp told reporters: "It's completely normal, in the world of social media so many bad things happen and I don't think that's one of them. It's a normal description of the situation, and he's right. But I saw him now an hour ago in the canteen and he was smiling, he was not in a bad mood!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool have played Champions League football in each of the last six seasons, reaching three finals in that time, but they will now have to settle for European football's secondary club competition. Asked whether that may make it more difficult to land their top transfer targets - and to do so early - this summer, Klopp again struck a defiant tone.

"I don't think so, but we will see," he said. "It is always possible that things don't go as quick as you want. In fact it is likely because the better player you want, the less the desire of the other club [to sell]. We are prepared. I don't think if it takes six or seven weeks [to sign players], it is a game-changer. We have time. In an ideal world, they are all signed tomorrow, and I can tell them when they start."

WHAT NEXT? The Reds complete their Premier League campaign away to already-relegated Southampton on Sunday (16:30 BST).