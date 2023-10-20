Julian Alvarez on the move?! Real Madrid eyeing Man City ace and FIFA World Cup winner with Lionel Messi and Argentina

Manchester City's Argentine sensation, Julian Alvarez, is reportedly on the radar of Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid.

  • Alvarez on Real Madrid's radar
  • No release clause in his Man City contract
  • Integral part of the Man City and Argentine squad

WHAT HAPPENED? Carlo Ancelotti's Madrid side is eyeing a move for Manchester City's Julian Alvarez in the summer, according to reports in Argentina. However, the 23-year-old is under contract at City until June 2028 with no release clause option in his deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Argentine forward was an integral part of Man City's treble-winning side last season and was instrumental in Argentina's World Cup-winning campaign in 2022.

Real Madrid lost long-term striker, Karim Benzema, in the summer and replaced him with Joselu but are still looking to boost their forward line with further additions.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Julian Alvarez Man City 2023-24Getty ImagesJulian Alvarez Manchester City 2023-24Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? The Cityzens are set to face Brighton in their upcoming Premier League fixture on October 21.

