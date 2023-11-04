Julian Alvarez loses a tooth in Man City win and only realises when Bernardo Silva tells him

Julian Alvarez lost a tooth during Manchester City's 6-1 win over Bournemouth - but he wouldn't have known it without Bernardo Silva pointing it out.

City thrash Bournemouth 6-1

Alvarez loses tooth celebrating

Argentine fixes problem after game

WHAT HAPPENED? City went to the top of the Premier League with a thrashing of the Cherries at the Etihad on Saturday. Jeremy Doku gave the hosts the lead in the 30th minute, before Bernardo Silva and Manuel Akanji got on the scoresheet before half-time. Phil Foden then got in on the act after the hour mark, with Luis Sinisterra grabbing a consolation for the visitors. Silva and Nathan Ake completed the scoring as Doku claimed four assists in the rout. But after Silva's first goal, the Portuguese international pointed out that striker Alvarez had a tooth missing. The Argentine World Cup winner held his hand to his mouth and looked rather surprised at the discovery. After the match, it appeared the 23-year-old had fixed his tooth problem as he showed off a full set of gnashers on Instagram.

Julian Alvarez Instagram

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alvarez has every reason to smile after seeing City romp to victory and move to the top of the Premier League table above Tottenham. Arsenal's defeat to Newcastle sees the Gunners slip three points behind City, although Spurs can move back to the summit on Monday with a win over Chelsea.

WHAT'S NEXT? Manchester City are back in Champions League action on Tuesday against Young Boys.