Jude Bellingham's brother bound for the Bernabeu?! Real Madrid begin Jobe Bellingham scouting mission ahead of January transfer window

Jude Bellingham's brother Jobe is reportedly being scouted by Real Madrid ahead of the January transfer window.

Jude Bellingham shining at Real Madrid

Los Blancos set sights on his brother

Sent scouts to watch him play for England U-19s

WHAT HAPPENED? According to El Nacional, the Spanish outfit sent chief scout Juni Calafat to watch Jobe in action for England's under-19s after being given approval by club president Florentino Perez.

Bellingham was handed a start and he took the opportunity to star in the Young Lions' 0-0 draw against Montenegro. He looked at ease with the ball at his feet and his individual highlights created a stir on social media.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Perez is believed to be keen to bring Jobe to the Spanish capital if he gets a positive update from the scouts. His elder brother, Jude, has had a sensational start to the season as he boasts of having 10 goals and three assists in 10 games for Los Blancos and is living up to the expectations that come with his massive price tag.

WHAT NEXT? Jobe completed a switch to Sunderland in the summer from Birmingham and has already established himself as a crucial figure in the dressing room, making 11 appearances in the Championship. He has scored two goals and has laid an assist for the Black Cats and will be back in action against Stoke City on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Jude will be looking to fire the England senior squad to Euro 2024 with a win over Italy in their latest qualifying outing on Tuesday evening at Wembley.