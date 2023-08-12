A perfect start for Jude Bellingham! English midfielder scores gorgeous goal on La Liga debut for Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham's Real Madrid career got off to a wonderful start as the midfielder scored in the Whites' first La Liga game of the season.

Bellingham scored vs Athletic Club

Goal comes on competitive debut

Joined from Dortmund in €103m deal

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international lifted the ball over goalkeeper Unai Simon to double Madrid's lead to 2-0.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal marks a fantastic start to life in Spain for the 19-year-old, who joined Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth €103 million (£88m/$110m).

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Carlo Ancelotti's team are next in action against Almeria on August 19.

