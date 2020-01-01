‘Jota will spark all of Liverpool’s forwards into life’ – Portuguese backed by Aldridge to aid Salah, Mane & Firmino

The former Reds striker admits that a Brazilian needs to be offering more to the Anfield cause, but expects competition to help the cause

Diogo Jota is capable of providing a spark that ignites all of the forwards on ’s books, not just Roberto Firmino, says John Aldridge.

The arrival of the international at Anfield was always intended to raise the game of those around him.

Jurgen Klopp, despite masterminding and Premier League title triumphs, was considered to be in need of greater squad depth at the business end of the field.

More teams

Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have become talismanic figures for the Reds, but there was little support behind them.

Jota’s presence has changed that, with the 23-year-old making an immediate impact on Merseyside.

He has already earned himself a starting berth, with Klopp opting to field a front four against Manchester City, and Aldridge believes collective standards will be raised amid added competition for places.

The former Reds striker told the Liverpool Echo, with Firmino under the greatest pressure to perform after enduring an uncharacteristic dip of late: “We played so well against that I expected the manager to say same again with the line-up so I was a bit surprised to see the manager start all four forwards.

Article continues below

“You don't need to be an expert to see Bobby Firmino is still struggling, I thought he did look a bit better on Sunday [against City] and a little sharper but for whatever reason, whether it's confidence or whatever, he's been off it for a long time now.



“I do feel the introduction of Diogo Jota will spark them all into life eventually, we saw how it did at Atalanta and ultimately competition for places can only be healthy.



“There will be occasions when the manager feels it's right to play all four, perhaps more when we're at home to sides who are going to sit in and maybe the reason for doing it at City was more down to the injuries we've got in other areas at the moment.

“Jota's great because he can play in any of the forward positions and will keep everyone on their toes. He was brilliant against Atalanta when he played through the centre and that's where I'd like to see more of him, with Mo and Sadio either side.



“There's no doubt the four of them can play together and Bobby and the manager will know he has to find a way of getting back to his best again because he's a fantastic player and we need him back to what he was doing a year or two ago.”

Firmino has just one goal to his name this season, while Jota is already up to seven, and Klopp is set to face big selection calls each and every time he sends his Liverpool troops into battle.