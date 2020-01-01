Jota left with ‘bitter’ feeling at Liverpool despite flying start to spell at Anfield

The Portuguese forward has netted seven goals for the Reds, earning him plenty of praise, but is yet to experience the support of a packed out Anfield

Diogo Jota admits to having been left feeling “bitter” at despite enjoying a positive start to his time with the Reds.

The reigning Premier League champions snapped the international up from domestic rivals during the summer transfer window.

He was considered to be an addition that delivered greater depth to the attacking ranks on Merseyside, with Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane very much the main men for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Jota has, however, made an immediate impact in his new surroundings, registering seven goals to force his way into contention for a regular starting berth.

The 23-year-old has every reason to feel pretty good about things, with his performances earning widespread praise, but his efforts are being played out in front of empty stadiums and he is yet to take in the full Anfield experience.

Jota told TVI of life at Liverpool: “When I first signed at Anfield, I was asked what my feeling was and I said, for it to be perfect, I had to play in a full stadium to have that even more special feeling.

“It feels bitter not being able to feel the atmosphere of Anfield.”

Jota’s bright opening with the Reds suggests that he could be a key man for Liverpool over several years, however, he is eager to remain focused on the present and will not be setting any long-term goals.

Jota added: “I try not to think about a long future.

“I came here to do my best, I didn't aim for anything in particular and when that is the case, there are no disappointments or surprises.

“I'm at one of the best teams in the world, if not the best, so I have to take advantage of that. And looking ahead, if I am focused, I know that I will have many opportunities.

“Liverpool have great players and I came here to be one more and help to win titles - especially because I don't have as many as they do!”

Klopp’s side have made a positive start to the defence of their Premier League crown, while also picking up points in the and preparing to open an quest, with there plenty of silverware for Jota to be setting his sights on.