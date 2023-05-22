Jose Mourinho ranked in ‘top three’ of world coaches by Ivan Rakitic as Sevilla prepare to face Roma in Europa League final

Jose Mourinho remains in the “top three” of world coaches, says Ivan Rakitic, with the Portuguese still delivering major silverware at Roma.

Portuguese won trophies almost everywhere

Has Roma competing for another crown

Croatia star ready for the toughest of tests

WHAT HAPPENED? The enigmatic Portuguese has forged a reputation down the years of capturing prestigious prizes wherever he goes. From Porto to Rome via Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid and Manchester United, Mourinho boasts one of the most glittering CVs that club management has ever seen. He completed his collection of continental honours last season when leading Roma to Europa Conference League glory, and now has them counting down the days to a Europa League final clash with Sevilla in 2023.

WHAT THEY SAID: Sevilla star Rakitic, who came up against Mourinho during his time at Real Madrid, has told Tuttosport of facing Roma after overcoming Juventus in the semi-finals of European competition: “It will be even harder. First of all because Roma are led by one of the best coaches in the world, let’s say in the top three, a great who has already won all the European cups in his career, and not only those… Mourinho is a truly special strategist, unique, in every sense.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mourinho has won league titles in Portugal, England, Italy and Spain and has two Champions League winners’ medals among his collection.

WHAT NEXT? Mourinho has experienced some testing times with Roma this season, collecting three red cards, but has found a way once again of ensuring that he and his team are there when the time comes for trophies to be handed out.