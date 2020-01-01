'I've only played with him on Playstation!' - Jorginho believes Cech 'can still do it' if called upon at Chelsea

The midfielder is in no doubt that the 38-year-old still has what it takes to succeed despite being retired for a year and a half

midfielder Jorginho believes Petr Cech still has what it takes to succeed after the goalkeeper was a shock inclusion in the Blues' 25-man Premier League roster.

The 38-year-old, who has been serving as a technical and performance advisor following his retirement in 2019, was the fourth goalkeeper named in Frank Lampard's squad.

Chelsea said Cech was included as "emergency goalkeeper cover" and added: "This is a precautionary step due to the unprecedented conditions currently caused by the Covid-19 crisis. He takes up a position as a non-contract player."

However Jorginho believes that the former international could still do a job if called upon after seeing Cech in training with the club in recent weeks.

“I think he can help a lot you know," Jorginho told the Mirror. "He is a legend and he has so much experience so I really think he could help so much in the dressing room and if he has to play he could still do it.

“It would be a pleasure for me to play with him because I have only ever played with him on Playstation!"

Although Cech has only been included as a precaution, Blues head coach Lampard also said he thinks the shot-stopper could still shine at Stamford Bridge.

"Petr has been training with the goalkeepers for a little while now. He has been training a lot of days with them which is valuable for experience [for the other goalkeepers] and that he is passing on that quality to them," the manager explained following Tuesday's 0-0 draw with .

"We had that space in the squad and we know this year, it looks like no other because of Covid and isolation so it was a very easy one. Pete still does his day job and he is there if we need him," Lampard added.

“He is fit, very fit. He is still relatively young. He finished playing when he possibly could have carried on. He has taken on his role at Chelsea very well and he has been very helpful to me and we work closely together. He trains fairly regularly and he is fit."