'What do you want Jordan Morris to do?!' - Snubbed USMNT forward backed by Hercules Gomez to keep proving himself

Jordan Morris' four-goal outburst for the Seattle Sounders after being left off the USMNT roster shouldn't be minimized, according to Herculez Gomez.

Morris made World Cup squad

But not on latest USMNT roster

Scored four goals for Seattle on Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED? Morris, 28, put on a show in Seattle's 4-1 win over Sporting KC, scoring every one of his team's goals. On the fringes of the USMNT picture, he made a case for future consideration in the Stars and Stripes attack - even if he isn't seen as the flashiest option in the player pool.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Jordan Morris scores 4 goals in a single game and people are going nuts," wrote ex-USMNT star Gomez on Twitter. "What do you want the guy to do, not try? Not want to prove people wrong. Even if the pool is deeper, he needs to do everything in his power to get opportunities for the #USMNT."

Gomez added in a follow-up tweet: "That’s what you want from every single player in your pool. Regardless of where they play. Regardless of where you think he is in said depth chart. The more players having weekends like his the better."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Part of the reason Morris wasn't called up to the USMNT during this international break is because MLS in general was ignored from the selection process outside of Miles Robinson. Whether or not that is the start of a trend remains to be seen.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT FOR MORRIS? The Sounders star will be in action next on Saturday against the LA Galaxy.