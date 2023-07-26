- Henderson training with new side
- Deal not official
- Reds due to receive £12 million
WHAT HAPPENED? Henderson is yet to formally join the Saudi Arabian club with an announcement still pending, yet he's been spotted already in training with the club, now coached by former Reds team-mate Steven Gerrard.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Henderson damaged his reputation by being the latest player from the Premier League to swap England for the Gulf state, considering his previous support for the LGBTQ+ community.
WHAT NEXT FOR HENDERSON? It's only a matter of time before Henderson is officially unveiled at Al-Ettifaq, and it could represent the end of his England career at the age of 33.
Who is the best signing of this transfer window?
Thanks for voting.
Results will be shared soon.