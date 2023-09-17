Joao Felix wants 'more' after scoring on Barcelona home debut in 5-0 thrashing of Real Betis

Joao Felix wants "more" after scoring on his home Barcelona debut against Real Betis on Saturday.

Felix scored first goal

Barcelona won 5-0

Hungry for more

WHAT HAPPENED? Felix took to Instagram after making a significant impact on his home debut for Barca following his loan move from Atletico Madrid.

He wrote: "So stoked for the home debut! Let's go for more! Long live Barca!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Portugal international scored the opening goal of the game and also dummied the ball for Robert Lewandowski's goal. He endured a torrid time at Chelsea last season, and now appears to have truly arrived after his move to Camp Nou.

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona play Antwerp in their opening Champions League game on Tuesday.