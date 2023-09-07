On trial! Jesse Lingard to play in West Ham friendly as David Moyes consider offering short-term deal

Jesse Lingard is expected to play in Thursday's behind-closed-doors friendly for West Ham against Ipswich with the club mulling over a contract offer.

WHAT HAPPENED? Lingard has been training with the Hammers in Romford to get back to full fitness after leaving Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest at the conclusion of last season. West Ham have been debating whether to grant Lingard a short-term contract after manager David Moyes was pleased by his application in the first-team training sessions at Rush Green. Lingard is now in line to play for the Premier League side in an arranged friendly against Championship outfit Ipswich as per The Mail.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lingard previously had a successful loan spell at West Ham under Moyes, scoring nine goals and providing five assists in 16 games during his time at the London Stadium in the second part of the 2020-21 season. After losing Gianluca Scamacca and Manuel Lanzini throughout the summer, Moyes missed out on adding another attacker to his team at the end of the transfer season.

WHAT NEXT FOR LINGARD? Lingard, 30, will play tonight for West Ham before they decide whether to offer him a contract or not. Wolves have also reportedly been in contact with the player's entourage.