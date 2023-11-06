Jerome Boateng to make Bundesliga return after all? Defender in talks with Heidenheim following collapse of Bayern Munich deal

Jerome Boateng could finally make a return to the Bundesliga after talks of a possible transfer to Bayern Munich collapsed.

Boateng in talks with Bundesliga club

Currently training with Bayern U23 side

Bayern refused to sign him in October

WHAT HAPPENED? Boateng, who is currently a free agent, was closely linked with a move back to Munich last month after he started training with the Bavarian club. But a move ultimately did not materialise, as the club refused to sign him after fan protests. While the move back to his former club did not materialise he continued training with their U23 side.

Now, Sky Sports reports that the defender's advisor Tolga Dirican met German club Heidenheim manager Holger Sanwald last week in Munich.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report further claims that despite the meeting between the two parties, it is unlikely that the World Cup-winning former German international will join the 13th-place Bundesliga club.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Imago Images

WHAT NEXT? The former Manchester City player reportedly had offers from Brazil and Russia which he refused as he continues to train in Bayern's facilities.