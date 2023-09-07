'It would've been best for him' - Javier Tebas 'sad' Lionel Messi will not finish career in La Liga with Barcelona

The president of La Liga, Javier Tebas, has claimed it was a "sad" ending for Lionel Messi and Barcelona following his exit to Paris Saint-Germain.

La Liga president "sad" at Messi exit

Messi now thriving in MLS

Tebas wishes PSG move never happened

WHAT HAPPENED? Javier Tebas, the president of La Liga, has claimed it was a "sad ending" for Lionel Messi and Barcelona, following the Argentine's exit from the club back in 2021. The 36-year-old had previously spent 17 seasons at the Camp Nou but said a tearful goodbye after failing to come to an agreement on a new deal. Messi was linked with a return to Barcelona in the summer but ended up moving to Inter Miami instead, and Tebas says he was sad the forward could not come back and finish his career in La Liga.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Messi did not finish his career in La Liga because Leo and FC Barcelona did not agree. I wish he could have stayed and finished his sporting career in Spain. It would have been the best for him, for me and for Barcelona," said Tebas while speaking at a press conference in Buenos Aires.

"I wish he had come to Spanish football and never gone to PSG. The end of this film has been sad between Messi and Spanish football."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi spent two seasons in Ligue 1 with PSG, where he secured the league title on both occasions, as well as the French Super Cup. Despite his successes, Messi endured a difficult time in France but is now enjoying life in MLS with David Beckham's Inter Miami side.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LIONEL MESSI? Messi has now taken his talents to America and is thriving while doing so. Across his 11 games for Miami so far, the Argentinian legend has already recorded 11 goal to his name as well as a further five assists. Arguably the greatest player of all time is showing no signs of slowing down and will likely continue to dominate in America.