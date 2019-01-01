Japan legend Honda offers to play for Man Utd

The veteran playmaker has volunteered his services to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and insists he isn't looking for a lucrative contract

Japanese star Keisuke Honda has alerted to his availability by offering to play for the Red Devils in a social media post.

The 33-year-old free agent used his official Twitter account to send the message to United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, tagging Manchester United and their affiliate.

Honda has been without a club since July, after being released by Australian A-League club Melbourne Victory.

"Give me an offer. I don't need money but I need to play with great team and great team mate! @ManUtd @ManUtd_JP," Honda tweeted.

Manchester United have had several injuries in the early part of the season, with Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw all missing matches, and it's likely they will be looking to strengthen their squad in the January window.

Give me an offer. I don't need money but I need to play with great team and great team mate! @ManUtd @ManUtd_JP — KeisukeHonda(本田圭佑) (@kskgroup2017) September 27, 2019

Former Japan international Honda impressed for Melbourne Victory with eight goals in 24 A-League matches last season but struggled with a hamstring injury in the second half of the campaign.

He retired from national team duty with 98 caps and 37 goals following his nation's round-of-16 exit at the 2018 World Cup, but became the only player to score and assist in the previous three editions of tournament following his strike against in the group stages.

Despite ending his playing career at international level, Honda is currently coach of Cambodia and combined his playing duties at Melbourne Victory with that role.

He often took training and spoke to the Cambodian players over Skype while based in Melbourne, and travelled to the south-east Asian nation during international breaks.

Honda spent three years in the with Milan between 2014-17, scoring nine goals and getting 10 assists across 81 league appearances.

Article continues below

He also played in Europe with ' VVV Venlo and Russian side , and enjoyed a season-long stint with 's Pachuca.

While Honda hasn't been linked with a move to the Theatre of Dreams, his tweet may provide though to the Manchester United hierarchy, with the Japanese midfielder able to be signed immediately.

Manchester United are currently sitting 11th on the Premier League table but could jump as high as fourth if they can defeat at Old Trafford on Monday night.