Wonderful Japan fans help Qatar workers pick up stadium trash after thrilling World Cup win vs Germany

Japan fans stayed at Khalifa International Stadium long after the final whistle of a 2-1 win over Germany on Wednesday to assist workers.

Japan defeated Germany with two late goals

Debris left all over stadium

Fans stayed late to help workers clean

WHAT HAPPENED? In a sweet, thoughtful moment from Japan supporters, they made life easier for stadium staff who are extremely busy over the next month. Kindness is free, and they showed the power of simply being good people!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This isn't the first time Japan fans have done their part to help out stadium workers. They have been pictured doing similar good deeds at past World Cups, setting a positive example for others.

WHAT NEXT FOR JAPAN? They will look to continue their bright start to the tournament on Sunday against Costa Rica.