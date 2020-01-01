‘James Rodriguez could easily fit in at Man Utd’ – Asprilla urges Real Madrid star to head for England

The legendary Colombian, who spent time in the Premier League with Newcastle during his playing days, is offering a fellow countryman transfer advice

James Rodriguez “could easily fit” into the side and should be considering a move to Old Trafford from , says Faustino Asprilla.

The international has endured a frustrating 2019-20 campaign at Santiago Bernabeu which has delivered just 13 competitive appearances.

Returning to the Spanish capital after a two-year loan at German giants , the 28-year-old was expected to find it tough breaking back into Zinedine Zidane’s plans. That has proved to be the case and another change of scenery is now being mooted for the South American.

Speculation regarding interest from the Premier League has raged for some time, with United often in the mix, and Asprilla believes Manchester could be the perfect landing spot for a talented playmaker.

The former Newcastle forward told Blu Radio: “Manchester United would be a good place for James. It’s been a while since they have been winning trophies and they are thinking about strengthening the team for next season.

“They’ve got good players – like Juan Mata, who plays in a similar style to James, although he’s a little more dynamic and attacking but I think James could easily fit into that side.”

James was snapped up by Real on the back of his Golden Boot-winning exploits at the 2014 World Cup. His creative qualities have never been in doubt, but he has struggled to live up to the big billing he was given in .

Asprilla believes the former man is capable of becoming the superstar many tipped him to be, with the right environment required to bring the best out of him.

The enigmatic former Colombia international added: “James needs to go where he will play, a club where the coach has expressly asked for him and wants him in his team. Not where he will be an impulse signing, bought on a whim by the president. With his talent, he could play anywhere.”

United are expected to be in the market for another ball-playing midfielder when the next window opens, but Leicester star James Maddison and Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish are considered to be the favoured options of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.