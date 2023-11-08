'You will get used to it' - James Maddison and Tottenham savagely mocked by Chelsea legend John Terry for 4-1 derby loss after 'eyes closed' jibe

Chelsea legend John Terry couldn't resist a few digs after seeing the Blues beat Tottenham 4-1 in the Premier League on Monday.

Chelsea beat Tottenham in chaotic derby

Terry revels in victory

Takes aim at Maddison and Spurs

WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham and Chelsea played out a dramatic game on Monday that featured five disallowed goals and two red cards, with the Blues ultimately beating the nine men of Spurs 4-1. It was a tough night for Spurs and Maddison, who departed early due to injury, and there was more pain inflicted on the north Londoners after the game by an old rival.

WHAT THEY SAID: "When Chelsea beat Spurs 4-1 on a school night and the tequila comes out, and you end up dancing and singing on the bar," wrote a triumphant Terry on social media with a video showing how how he'd been celebrating with wife Toni.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maddison couldn't help but reply to the Chelsea legend and leapt to the defence of his side, who started strongly and scored the opening goal after just six minutes: "Jesus, you have your eyes closed when it was 11 vs 11 (in the) first 15 (minutes) JT?" However, his reply only encouraged Terry further. "Don't worry mate you will get used to it," he added in an apparent nod to Chelsea's superior record against Spurs in the Premier League.

WHAT NEXT? Tottenham are back in action on Saturday in the Premier League against Wolves. Chelsea, meanwhile, will face Manchester City on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.