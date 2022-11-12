James Maddison injury: England left sweating as Leicester star limps off with suspected hamstring issue days after earning World Cup spot

James Maddison walked off with a suspected hamstring injury during Leicester's meeting with West Ham on Saturday, days before the World Cup starts.

Maddison went off after just 25 minutes

Foxes star was named in England squad

Possible nightmare scenario ahead of World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Maddison scored the opening goal in the early stages of the match at West Ham but had to be taken off 25 minutes into the game, with Dennis Praet taking his place.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The injury occurred just days after it was announced the 25-year-old has been included in the England squad for the World Cup. It would be a disastrous outcome for the midfielder if the problem turns out to be serious, with the tournament starting on November 20.

WHAT THEY SAID?: England manager Gareth Southgate said this week that he believes Maddison can play an important role at the tournament in Qatar, saying: "We think he can give us something different to the other attacking players we’ve got. At various stages there have been debates about James, moments where ahead of the Euros I don’t think he was in contention."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

It hasn’t sunk in… I’m going to The World Cup😭 Dreams really do come true😢🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆 pic.twitter.com/DeKTECv3XT — James Maddison (@Madders10) November 10, 2022

WHAT NEXT FOR MADDISON? It is unclear if the injury means an end to Maddison's hopes of playing at the World Cup, although the early signs look promising. The midfielder was seen returning to the dugout to watch the rest of the game, with The Athletic reporting that he was in good spirits. All eyes on Brendan Rodgers' post-match press conference now.