Jamaican Football Federation finally bring an end to World Cup row as they confirm Reggae Girlz will be paid in full for playing in tournament

The Jamaican Football Federation has announced that they have paid the roster of their women's team in full after their recent protest.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Women's World Cup roster of the Jamaican women's team had announced last week that they would be sitting out two Gold Cup qualifiers this week due to not being paid in full by the federation for their appearance in the tournament.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This decision comes one week after the JFF was forced to choose a 23-member roster that is comparatively inexperienced for Jamaica's two Gold Cup qualifying matches. The decision was taken because the notable athletes, who had led Jamaica to the FIFA World Cup knockouts in Australia and New Zealand this past summer, had opted not to compete for their nation.

WHAT NEXT? In the first Women's Gold Cup qualifier, they lost 2-1 to Panama under temporary coach Xavier Gilbert. Jamaica's next match is scheduled for Sunday, October 29.