Jack Grealish orders MASSIVE five-course Chinese takeaway worth over £50 after every Man City game

Ritabrata Banerjee
|
Jack Grealish chinese takeawayGetty Images/GOAL
J. GrealishManchester CityPremier League

Jack Grealish has revealed he orders a massive five-course Chinese takeaway after every Manchester City game.

  • Grealish order five-course Chinese meal after every game
  • Visits Wing's in Manchester
  • Loves having Chinese food

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international regularly collects a huge portion of food at Wing's Restaurant in Spinningfields after turning out for the Cityzens. Grealish's varied order costs him over £50!

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on the club's TikTok account, Grealish said, "I love Chinese, man. After every game, I get one. I go to Wing’s in Manchester. I usually get a takeaway. I have Singapore chow mein, I have egged fried rice, I have salt and pepper chips, I have salt and pepper prawns and then curry sauce. Then I just mix it all in and have a big free for all."

@mancity

@Jack Grealish talks us through his go-to takeaway order! 😋 What's yours? 🥡 #jackgrealish #mancity #mcfc #premierleague

♬ original sound - Manchester City

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 27-year-old has been a regular starter at City this season. He has appeared in 36 matches in all competitions, scoring three times and providing seven assists.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Pep Guardiola Jack Grealish Manchester City 2022-23Getty Images

Jack Grealish Manchester City 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR GREALISH? After appearing for England in Euro 2024 qualifying games, the midfielder will next feature for City against Liverpool on April 1 in the Premier League.

