'Love to see it!' - Jack Grealish sends message to Ben Stokes after England cricket captain replicates Man City star's topless celebration ahead of the Ashes

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City beat Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final, winning their first trophy and completing the treble along the way. The win in Istanbul ensued a long series of celebrations for the team, with Jack Grealish being front and centre of all the festivities. Meanwhile, countryman and cricket World Cup-winning star Ben Stokes copied the iconic celebration pose by the 27-year-old winger ahead of England's preparation for the upcoming Ashes series against Australia. This caught Grealish's eye, who reposted the story.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pep Guardiola's Man City completed the prestigious treble this season, winning the league, the FA Cup and the Champions League. They beat Manchester United in the FA Cup final while holding off the challenge from Arsenal in the Premier League. Guardiola became the first manager to win two trebles, doing so with two different teams.

WHAT NEXT FOR Jack Grealish? Grealish is set to join England for their Nations League games against Malta and North Macedonia. These games are going to serve as the qualifiers for Euro 2024.