'It's so exhausting' - Guardiola offers up bizarre excuse for Man City's defeat to Tottenham

WHAT HAPPENED? Harry Kane's 15th-minute strike meant Tottenham beat Manchester City 1-0 in a Premier League clash on Sunday. But Guardiola did not blame his team for the defeat and instead came up with an unusual excuse - suggesting his players had been affected by the commute to north London.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters Guardiola said: "We are an attractive team. Our teams are always good, we try to go forward and be generous for our fans. Sometimes it doesn’t work, but I cannot complain much. When you win four Premier Leagues in five years we cannot complain much about what we have done and the way we have done it.

"We try to continue to do it and improve the things that will help us in the future. But we go back to Manchester. Coming to London is like going to, I don’t know, northern Europe. It is 4 hours 20 minutes, 4 hours and a half to get to a hotel. It’s so exhausting to come to London, I’m sorry. We need to come back to Manchester and prepare for the game against Aston Villa."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City have now lost all five matches they have played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since 2019. They are also yet to score a goal there and have conceded seven times without netting themselves.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? The reigning champions next take on Aston Villa at home on Sunday in a Premier League encounter.