England vs United States
'It's called soccer!' - USMNT supporters troll England fans with hilarious chant during World Cup match
Alex Roberts
21:59 SAST 2022/11/25
- USMNT fans in full voice
- Bring out "it's called soccer" chant
- England struggling against USMNT
WHAT HAPPENED?: USMNT have been in full voice, trolling England with a hilarious "it's called soccer" chant. The singing started outside of the ground, continuing throughout the match inside of the stadium.
USA fans chanting “It’s called soccer” ahead of #USAvsENG 😂— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 25, 2022
(via @GregBishopSI, @SInow)pic.twitter.com/ADfFIUZmhS
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Americans were the happier set of fans following the first-half with Weston McKennie and Co. causing England plenty of problems. The chanting will continue as the game goes on!
WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT & ENGLAND?: England will meet Wales next, while the USMNT have Iran on their schedule.
