Italian fan arrested over airport attack on referee Antony Taylor and his family after Roma's Europa League final defeat

An Italian supporter has been arrested after referee Anthony Taylor and his family was attacked by Roma fans following the Europa League final.

Taylor refereed the game between Roma and Sevilla, which ended with the Spanish side winning 4-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

The final penalty, scored by Gonzalo Montiel, was retaken after goalkeeper Rui Patricio was adjudged to have come off his line, while 14 yellow cards were issued. Roma were also denied a second-half penalty.

The Serie A side's manager Jose Mourinho waited for Taylor in the car park of the stadium after the game and told him that he was a "f*cking disgrace".

Subsequently, Taylor had to be escorted through Budapest airport by police after fans harangued him, with some attempting to physically grab him. One fan, in a social media video, was shown to throw a chair at the English official, who was moving through the airport with his family.

It has now been confirmed that an Italian citizen has been arrested.

A statement from Budapest airport and the police read: "Anthony Taylor, the referee of the UEFA Europa League final, was involved in an incident at Ferenc Liszt International (Budapest) Airport yesterday evening. Fans of the losing Roma team recognised the referee in the food court of the airport, where he was waiting for his flight to depart.

“Thanks to the airport operator’s close cooperation with the police and the increased police presence at the airport during the arrival and departure of the fans, the authorities intervened immediately, and the referee was escorted to a lounge and boarded his flight safely, accompanied by police officers.

“The Italian citizen involved in the incident was apprehended by the police and criminal proceedings have been initiated on charges of affray.

“There were no further disturbances at the airport following the police response to this isolated incident. Budapest Airport and the police wish to make it clear that there is zero tolerance towards violence of any kind towards passengers or staff working at the airport.”

The PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) defended the Premier Leagueofficial, insisting they were left “appalled at the unjustified and abhorrent abuse directed at Anthony and his family”.

They have confirmed that they will continue to offer support to Taylor and his family.

It remains to be seen if Mourinho will be punished for his own outburst, having also referred to Taylor as "seemingly Spanish", in an apparent attempt to indirectly accuse him of bias towards Sevilla.